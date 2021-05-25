Understanding Kinsale Capital Gr's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 5, 2021, Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 11, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Kinsale Capital Gr has an ex-dividend date planned for May 26, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.11. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.26% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Kinsale Capital Gr's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Kinsale Capital Gr has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (June 1, 2020), the company's payout sat at $0.09, which has since increased by $0.02. Kinsale Capital Gr's dividend yield last year was 0.25%, which has since grown by 0.01%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Kinsale Capital Gr's previous dividends.