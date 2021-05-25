Understanding Cooper Tire & Rubber's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 6, 2021, Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 24, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an ex-dividend date set for for May 26, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.1, which equates to a dividend yield of 0.72% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Cooper Tire & Rubber's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Cooper Tire & Rubber has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on May 29, 2020 the company's payout was $0.1, which has returned to its value today. Cooper Tire & Rubber's dividend yield last year was 2.01%, which has since decreased by 1.29%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

