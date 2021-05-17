Ex-Dividend Date Insight: DHT Holdings

On May 4, 2021, DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on May 26, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. DHT Holdings has an ex-dividend date set for for May 18, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.04, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.61% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

DHT Holdings's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, DHT Holdings has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on May 18, 2020 the company's payout was $0.35, which has since decreased by $0.31. Similarly, DHT Holdings's dividend yield last year was 23.45%, which has since declined by 20.84%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

