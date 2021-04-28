Ex-Dividend Date Insight: AGNC Investment

On April 8, 2021, AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on May 11, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. AGNC Investment has an ex-dividend date planned for April 29, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.12. That equates to a dividend yield of 8.42% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding AGNC Investment's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, AGNC Investment has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on December 30, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.12, which has returned to its value today. AGNC Investment's dividend yield last year was 9.23%, which has since decreased by 0.81%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

