Understanding Antero Midstream's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 14, 2021, Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on May 12, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Antero Midstream, whose current dividend payout is $0.23, has an ex-dividend date set at April 27, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 10.39% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Antero Midstream's Dividend History

Over the past year, Antero Midstream has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on April 29, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.31, which has since decreased by $0.08. Antero Midstream's dividend yield last year was 44.24%, which has since declined by 33.85%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

