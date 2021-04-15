Analyzing Pioneer Municipal High IT's Ex-Dividend Date

Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) declared a dividend payable on April 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 6, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Pioneer Municipal High IT's stock as of April 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Pioneer Municipal High IT is set for April 16, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.05, equating to a dividend yield of 5.05% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Pioneer Municipal High IT's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Pioneer Municipal High IT has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 10, 2020 the company's payout was $0.05, which has returned to its value today. Pioneer Municipal High IT's dividend yield last year was 5.11%, which has since decreased by 0.06%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

