Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Stone Harbor Emerging

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 10:28am   Comments
Share:

On January 27, 2021, Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE:EDF) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 29, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Stone Harbor Emerging, whose current dividend payout is $0.08, has an ex-dividend date set at April 16, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 11.9% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Stone Harbor Emerging's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Stone Harbor Emerging has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on December 17, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.08, which has returned to its value today. Stone Harbor Emerging's dividend yield last year was 14.91%, which has since decreased by 3.01%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

