 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: WD-40

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 10:30am   Comments
Share:

On March 16, 2021, WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) declared a dividend payable on April 30, 2021 to its shareholders. WD-40 also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 16, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for WD-40 will be on April 15, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.72. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.98% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

WD-40's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, WD-40 has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on April 16, 2020 the company's payout was $0.67, which has since grown by $0.05. WD-40's dividend yield last year was 1.53%, which has since decreased by 0.55%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on WD-40's previous dividends.

 

Related Articles (WDFC)

51 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Provention Bio Shares Plunge
Mid-Day Market Update: WD-40 Drops After Weak Q2 Results; Celcuity Shares Jump
38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
P/E Ratio Insights for WD-40
What Does WD-40's Debt Look Like?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com