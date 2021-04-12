Analyzing CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE's Ex-Dividend Date

CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a dividend payable on April 20, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 1, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE's stock as of April 14, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE has an ex-dividend date planned for April 13, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.1. That equates to a dividend yield of 8.02% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE's Dividend History

Over the past year, CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on December 11, 2020 the company's payout was $0.08, which has since grown by $0.01. Similarly, CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE's dividend yield in last year was 7.45%, which has since grown by 0.57%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE click here.