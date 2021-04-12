Analyzing Brookfield Real Assets's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 1, 2021, Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 22, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Brookfield Real Assets is set for April 13, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.2, equating to a dividend yield of 11.54% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Brookfield Real Assets's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Brookfield Real Assets has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on February 9, 2021 the company's payout was $0.2, which has returned to its value today. Brookfield Real Assets's dividend yield last year was 13.39%, which has since decreased by 1.85%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Brookfield Real Assets's previous dividends.