Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Nuveen Quality Municipal

On March 30, 2021, Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on May 3, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Nuveen Quality Municipal, whose current dividend payout is $0.06, has an ex-dividend date set at April 8, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 4.77% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Nuveen Quality Municipal's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Nuveen Quality Municipal has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 14, 2020 the company's payout was $0.06, which has returned to its value today. Nuveen Quality Municipal's dividend yield last year was 4.75%, which has since grown by 0.02%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

