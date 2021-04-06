 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Campbell Soup

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Share:

On March 4, 2021, Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) declared a dividend payable on May 3, 2021 to its shareholders. Campbell Soup also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Campbell Soup will be on April 7, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.37. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.23% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Campbell Soup's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Campbell Soup has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on April 8, 2020 the company's payout was $0.35, which has since grown by $0.02. Similarly, Campbell Soup's dividend yield in last year was 3.22%, which has since grown by 0.01%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Campbell Soup click here.

 

Related Articles (CPB)

Chinese Government Attacks H&M Over Statement On Xinjiang Forced Labor: Report
Price Over Earnings Overview: Campbell Soup
What Does Campbell Soup's Debt Look Like?
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 500 Points; US Budget Deficit Widens In February
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 400 Points; Just Energy Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Campbell Soup Reports In-Line Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com