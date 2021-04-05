Understanding Preferred Bank's Ex-Dividend Date

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) declared a dividend payable on April 21, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 19, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Preferred Bank's stock as of April 7, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Preferred Bank has an ex-dividend date set for for April 6, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.38, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.34% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Preferred Bank's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Preferred Bank has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on April 6, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.3, which has since increased by $0.08. Preferred Bank's dividend yield last year was 4.23%, which has since decreased by 1.89%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

