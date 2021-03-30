Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Raymond James Financial

On February 19, 2021, Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) declared a dividend payable on April 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Raymond James Financial also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Raymond James Financial, which has a current dividend per share of $0.39, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for March 31, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.34% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Raymond James Financial's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Raymond James Financial has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 31, 2020 the company's payout was $0.37, which has since grown by $0.02. Raymond James Financial's dividend yield last year was 1.46%, which has since decreased by 0.12%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

