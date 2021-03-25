Analyzing Equity Residential's Ex-Dividend Date

On March 18, 2021, Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) declared a dividend payable on April 9, 2021 to its shareholders. Equity Residential also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 29, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Equity Residential has an ex-dividend date planned for March 26, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.6. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.26% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Equity Residential's Dividend History

Over the past year, Equity Residential has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on March 20, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.6, which has returned to its value today. Equity Residential's dividend yield last year was 3.21%, which has since grown by 0.05%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

