Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Independent Bank

On March 18, 2021, Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 9, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Independent Bank has an ex-dividend date planned for March 26, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.48. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.07% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Independent Bank's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Independent Bank has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 27, 2020 the company's payout was $0.46, which has since grown by $0.02. Independent Bank's dividend yield last year was 3.02%, which has since decreased by 0.95%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Independent Bank click here.