Analyzing Guaranty Bancshares Ex-Dividend Date

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) declared a dividend payable on April 14, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 12, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Guaranty Bancshares's stock as of March 29, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Guaranty Bancshares will be on March 26, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.2. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.3% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Guaranty Bancshares's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Guaranty Bancshares has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 27, 2020 the company's payout was $0.19, which has since grown by $0.01. Guaranty Bancshares's dividend yield last year was 3.1%, which has since decreased by 0.8%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Guaranty Bancshares click here.