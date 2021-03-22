Understanding Western Asset High Income's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 17, 2021, Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIO) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Western Asset High Income has an ex-dividend date planned for May 20, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.03. That equates to a dividend yield of 7.1% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Western Asset High Income's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Western Asset High Income has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on February 18, 2021 the company's payout was $0.03, which has returned to its value today. Western Asset High Income's dividend yield last year was 7.8%, which has since decreased by 0.7%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Western Asset High Income click here.