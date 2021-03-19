Analyzing Kayne Anderson NextGen's Ex-Dividend Date

Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) declared a dividend payable on March 31, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 9, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Kayne Anderson NextGen's stock as of March 23, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Kayne Anderson NextGen, which has a current dividend per share of $0.09, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for March 22, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 5.72% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Kayne Anderson NextGen's Dividend History

Over the past year, Kayne Anderson NextGen has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on April 22, 2020 the company's payout was $0.07, which has since grown by $0.01. Kayne Anderson NextGen's dividend yield last year was 8.7%, which has since decreased by 2.98%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

