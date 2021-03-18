Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Heartland Express

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) declared a dividend payable on April 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 12, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Heartland Express's stock as of March 22, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Heartland Express will be on March 19, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.02. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.41% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Heartland Express's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Heartland Express has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 19, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.02, which has returned to its value today. Heartland Express's dividend yield last year was 0.47%, which has since decreased by 0.06%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

