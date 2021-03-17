Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Douglas Dynamics

On February 22, 2021, Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) declared a dividend payable on March 31, 2021 to its shareholders. Douglas Dynamics also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Douglas Dynamics will be on March 18, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.28. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.39% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Douglas Dynamics's Dividend History

Over the past year, Douglas Dynamics has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on March 19, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.28, which has returned to its value today. Douglas Dynamics's dividend yield last year was 2.14%, which has since grown by 0.25%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

