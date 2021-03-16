Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Solar Capital

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) declared a dividend payable on April 2, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 24, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Solar Capital's stock as of March 18, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Solar Capital has an ex-dividend date set for for March 17, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.41, which equates to a dividend yield of 8.63% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Solar Capital's Dividend History

Over the past year, Solar Capital has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 18, 2020 the company's payout was $0.41, which has returned to its value today. Solar Capital's dividend yield last year was 8.26%, which has since grown by 0.37%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

