Ex-Dividend Date Insight: PennantPark Floating Rate

PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a dividend payable on April 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 2, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of PennantPark Floating Rate's stock as of March 18, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. PennantPark Floating Rate has an ex-dividend date set for for March 17, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.1, which equates to a dividend yield of 9.42% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

PennantPark Floating Rate's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, PennantPark Floating Rate has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on November 16, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.1, which has returned to its value today. PennantPark Floating Rate's dividend yield last year was 14.14%, which has since decreased by 4.72%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

