Understanding Ares Capital's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 10, 2021, Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on March 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ares Capital has an ex-dividend date planned for March 12, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.4. That equates to a dividend yield of 8.88% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Ares Capital's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Ares Capital has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on March 13, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.4, which has returned to its value today. Ares Capital's dividend yield last year was 8.33%, which has since grown by 0.55%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Ares Capital's previous dividends.