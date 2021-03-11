Analyzing Prosperity Bancshares's Ex-Dividend Date

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) declared a dividend payable on April 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 27, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Prosperity Bancshares's stock as of March 15, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Prosperity Bancshares has an ex-dividend date set for for March 12, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.49, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.86% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Prosperity Bancshares's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Prosperity Bancshares has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (March 13, 2020), the company's payout sat at $0.46, which has since increased by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares's dividend yield last year was 2.72%, which has since grown by 0.14%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

