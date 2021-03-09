Analyzing American Assets Trust's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 9, 2021, American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) declared a dividend payable on March 25, 2021 to its shareholders. American Assets Trust also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 11, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. American Assets Trust, which has a current dividend per share of $0.28, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for March 10, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.83% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

American Assets Trust's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, American Assets Trust has seen its dividend payouts descend downward and yields trend upward. Last year on March 11, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.3, which has since decreased by $0.02. American Assets Trust's dividend yield last year was 2.6%, which has since grown by 1.23%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

