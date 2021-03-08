Understanding WR Berkley's Ex-Dividend Date

WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) declared a dividend payable on March 24, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 18, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of WR Berkley's stock as of March 10, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for WR Berkley will be on March 9, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.12. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.71% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

WR Berkley's Dividend History

Over the past year, WR Berkley has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (March 10, 2020), the company's payout sat at $0.11, which has since increased by $0.01. WR Berkley's dividend yield last year was 0.55%, which has since grown by 0.16%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

