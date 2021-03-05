 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyzing Live Oak Bancshares's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Share:

On February 23, 2021, Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) declared a dividend payable on March 23, 2021 to its shareholders. Live Oak Bancshares also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Live Oak Bancshares will be on March 8, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.03. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.24% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Live Oak Bancshares's Dividend History

Over the past year, Live Oak Bancshares has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on February 24, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.03, which has returned to its value today. Live Oak Bancshares's dividend yield last year was 0.67%, which has since decreased by 0.43%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Live Oak Bancshares click here.

 

Related Articles (LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Insights
13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com