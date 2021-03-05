 Skip to main content

Analyzing LeMaitre Vascular's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 10:11am   Comments
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) declared a dividend payable on March 25, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 23, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of LeMaitre Vascular's stock as of March 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. LeMaitre Vascular, whose current dividend payout is $0.11, has an ex-dividend date set at March 8, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 0.92% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding LeMaitre Vascular's Dividend History

Over the past year, LeMaitre Vascular has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 2, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.1, which has since increased by $0.01. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend yield last year was 1.06%, which has since decreased by 0.14%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

