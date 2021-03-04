 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Jack Henry & Associates

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 10:13am   Comments
Share:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) declared a dividend payable on March 25, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 16, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Jack Henry & Associates's stock as of March 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Jack Henry & Associates has an ex-dividend date set for for March 5, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.46, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.26% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Jack Henry & Associates's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Jack Henry & Associates has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on February 28, 2020 the company's payout was $0.43, which has since grown by $0.03. Similarly, Jack Henry & Associates's dividend yield in last year was 1.04%, which has since grown by 0.22%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Jack Henry & Associates's previous dividends.

 

Related Articles (JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Stackfolio To Provide Simplified Digital Experiences
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2021
Earnings Preview: Jack Henry & Associates
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com