Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) declared a dividend payable on March 25, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 16, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Jack Henry & Associates's stock as of March 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Jack Henry & Associates has an ex-dividend date set for for March 5, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.46, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.26% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Jack Henry & Associates's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Jack Henry & Associates has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on February 28, 2020 the company's payout was $0.43, which has since grown by $0.03. Similarly, Jack Henry & Associates's dividend yield in last year was 1.04%, which has since grown by 0.22%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

