Understanding CDK Global's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 24, 2021, CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on March 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for CDK Global is set for March 5, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.15, equating to a dividend yield of 1.16% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding CDK Global's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, CDK Global has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on February 28, 2020 the company's payout was $0.15, which has returned to its value today. CDK Global's dividend yield last year was 1.15%, which has since grown by 0.01%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

