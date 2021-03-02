Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Viper Energy Partners

On February 22, 2021, Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) declared a dividend payable on March 11, 2021 to its shareholders. Viper Energy Partners also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 4, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Viper Energy Partners will be on March 3, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.14. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.51% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Viper Energy Partners's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Viper Energy Partners has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on February 20, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.45, which has since decreased by $0.31. Viper Energy Partners's dividend yield last year was 8.28%, which has since declined by 4.77%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

