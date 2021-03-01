Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Jack In The Box

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) declared a dividend payable on March 16, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 12, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Jack In The Box's stock as of March 3, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Jack In The Box has an ex-dividend date planned for March 2, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.4. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.58% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Jack In The Box's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Jack In The Box has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on December 4, 2019 the company's payout sat at $0.4, which has returned to its value today. Jack In The Box's dividend yield last year was 1.88%, which has since decreased by 0.3%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

