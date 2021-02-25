Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Agnico Eagle Mines

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 10:14am   Comments
Share:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) declared a dividend payable on March 22, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 11, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Agnico Eagle Mines's stock as of March 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Agnico Eagle Mines, whose current dividend payout is $0.35, has an ex-dividend date set at February 26, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 1.92% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Agnico Eagle Mines's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Agnico Eagle Mines has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on February 27, 2020 the company's payout was $0.2, which has since grown by $0.15. Similarly, Agnico Eagle Mines's dividend yield in last year was 1.35%, which has since grown by 0.57%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Agnico Eagle Mines's previous dividends.

 

Related Articles (AEM)

Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2021
Earnings Preview: Agnico Eagle Mines
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Agnico Eagle Mines's Stock Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com