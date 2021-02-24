Analyzing Cullen/Frost Bankers's Ex-Dividend Date

On January 28, 2021, Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) declared a dividend payable on March 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Cullen/Frost Bankers also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 26, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Cullen/Frost Bankers, whose current dividend payout is $0.72, has an ex-dividend date set at February 25, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 2.98% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Cullen/Frost Bankers's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Cullen/Frost Bankers has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on February 27, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.71, which has since increased by $0.01. Cullen/Frost Bankers's dividend yield last year was 3.09%, which has since decreased by 0.11%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

