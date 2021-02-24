Market Overview

Understanding Power Integrations's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 10:22am   Comments
On February 2, 2021, Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) declared a dividend payable on March 31, 2021 to its shareholders. Power Integrations also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 26, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Power Integrations has an ex-dividend date planned for February 25, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.11. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.52% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Power Integrations's Dividend History

Over the past year, Power Integrations has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on February 27, 2020 the company's payout was $0.19, which has since decreased by $0.08. Similarly, Power Integrations's dividend yield last year was 0.78%, which has since declined by 0.26%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Power Integrations click here.

 

