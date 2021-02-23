Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Rush Enterprises

On February 10, 2021, Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) declared a dividend payable on March 16, 2021 to its shareholders. Rush Enterprises also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Rush Enterprises, which has a current dividend per share of $0.18, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for February 24, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.67% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Rush Enterprises's Dividend History

Over the past year, Rush Enterprises has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on February 24, 2020 the company's payout was $0.13, which has since grown by $0.05. Similarly, Rush Enterprises's dividend yield in last year was 1.16%, which has since grown by 0.51%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

