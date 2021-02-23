Analyzing The Shyft Group's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 15, 2021, The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) declared a dividend payable on March 25, 2021 to its shareholders. The Shyft Group also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The Shyft Group, whose current dividend payout is $0.03, has an ex-dividend date set at February 24, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 0.3% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding The Shyft Group's Dividend History

Over the past year, The Shyft Group has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on November 13, 2019 the company's payout was $0.05, which has since decreased by $0.03. Similarly, The Shyft Group's dividend yield last year was 0.54%, which has since declined by 0.24%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on The Shyft Group's previous dividends.