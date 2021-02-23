Market Overview

Understanding Falcon Minerals's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 10:20am   Comments
On February 11, 2021, Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on March 8, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Falcon Minerals is set for February 24, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.07, equating to a dividend yield of 7.83% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Falcon Minerals's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Falcon Minerals has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on February 24, 2020 the company's payout was $0.14, which has since decreased by $0.06. Similarly, Falcon Minerals's dividend yield last year was 11.42%, which has since declined by 3.59%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Falcon Minerals click here.

 

