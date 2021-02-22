Market Overview

Understanding Steris's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 10:13am   Comments
On February 2, 2021, Steris (NYSE:STE) declared a dividend payable on March 25, 2021 to its shareholders. Steris also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 24, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Steris is set for February 23, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.4, equating to a dividend yield of 0.86% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Steris's Dividend History

Over the past year, Steris has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on February 24, 2020 the company's payout was $0.37, which has since grown by $0.03. Steris's dividend yield last year was 0.97%, which has since decreased by 0.11%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Steris's previous dividends.

 

