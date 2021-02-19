Understanding Natural Health Trends's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 8, 2021, Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) declared a dividend payable on March 5, 2021 to its shareholders. Natural Health Trends also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 23, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Natural Health Trends will be on February 22, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.2. That equates to a dividend yield of 12.12% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Natural Health Trends's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Natural Health Trends has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on February 24, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.2, which has returned to its value today. Natural Health Trends's dividend yield last year was 22.22%, which has since decreased by 10.1%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

