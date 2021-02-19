Analyzing Macquarie/First Trust Glb's Ex-Dividend Date

Macquarie/First Trust Glb (NYSE:MFD) declared a dividend payable on February 26, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 10, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Macquarie/First Trust Glb's stock as of February 23, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Macquarie/First Trust Glb, which has a current dividend per share of $0.2, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for February 22, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 8.86% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Macquarie/First Trust Glb's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Macquarie/First Trust Glb has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on February 21, 2020 the company's payout was $0.25, which has since decreased by $0.05. Similarly, Macquarie/First Trust Glb's dividend yield last year was 8.98%, which has since declined by 0.12%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

