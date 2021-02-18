Market Overview

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Louisiana-Pacific

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 10:13am   Comments
On February 12, 2021, Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) declared a dividend payable on March 8, 2021 to its shareholders. Louisiana-Pacific also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 22, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Louisiana-Pacific, whose current dividend payout is $0.16, has an ex-dividend date set at February 19, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 1.51% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Louisiana-Pacific's Dividend History

Over the past year, Louisiana-Pacific has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on February 14, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.14, which has since increased by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific's dividend yield last year was 1.83%, which has since decreased by 0.32%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Louisiana-Pacific click here.

 

