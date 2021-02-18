Analyzing Healthcare Realty Trust's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 10, 2021, Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) declared a dividend payable on March 9, 2021 to its shareholders. Healthcare Realty Trust also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 22, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Healthcare Realty Trust, whose current dividend payout is $0.3, has an ex-dividend date set at February 19, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 3.94% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Healthcare Realty Trust's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Healthcare Realty Trust has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on February 21, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.3, which has returned to its value today. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend yield last year was 3.29%, which has since grown by 0.65%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

