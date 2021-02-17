Understanding Park National's Ex-Dividend Date

Park National (AMEX:PRK) declared a dividend payable on March 10, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 25, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Park National's stock as of February 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Park National is set for February 18, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $1.03, equating to a dividend yield of 3.62% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Park National's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Park National has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on May 21, 2020 the company's payout sat at $1.02, which has since increased by $0.01. Park National's dividend yield last year was 5.55%, which has since decreased by 1.93%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

