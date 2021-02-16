Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) declared a dividend payable on March 4, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 21, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Littelfuse's stock as of February 18, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Littelfuse, whose current dividend payout is $0.48, has an ex-dividend date set at February 17, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 0.68% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Littelfuse's Dividend History

Over the past year, Littelfuse has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on February 19, 2020 the company's payout was $0.48, which has returned to its value today. Littelfuse's dividend yield last year was 1.03%, which has since decreased by 0.35%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Littelfuse click here.