Understanding Affiliated Managers Group's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 8, 2021, Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on March 4, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Affiliated Managers Group, which has a current dividend per share of $0.01, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for February 17, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.04% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Affiliated Managers Group's Dividend History

Over the past year, Affiliated Managers Group has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on February 12, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.32, which has since decreased by $0.31. Affiliated Managers Group's dividend yield last year was 1.6%, which has since declined by 1.56%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

