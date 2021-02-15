Understanding Gladstone Commercial's Ex-Dividend Date

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a dividend payable on March 31, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 12, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Gladstone Commercial's stock as of March 18, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Gladstone Commercial is set for March 17, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.13, equating to a dividend yield of 8.39% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Gladstone Commercial's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Gladstone Commercial has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on November 19, 2020 the company's payout was $0.13, which has returned to its value today. Gladstone Commercial's dividend yield last year was 8.51%, which has since decreased by 0.12%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

