Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Westinghouse Air Brake

On December 14, 2020, Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) declared a dividend payable on February 26, 2021 to its shareholders. Westinghouse Air Brake also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 12, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Westinghouse Air Brake, which has a current dividend per share of $0.12, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for February 11, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.64% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Westinghouse Air Brake's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Westinghouse Air Brake has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on February 6, 2020 the company's payout was $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake's dividend yield last year was 0.64%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

