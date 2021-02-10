Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Understanding Jefferies Financial Group's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 10:47am   Comments
Share:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) declared a dividend payable on February 26, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 4, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Jefferies Financial Group's stock as of February 12, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Jefferies Financial Group, which has a current dividend per share of $0.2, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for February 11, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.25% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Jefferies Financial Group's Dividend History

Over the past year, Jefferies Financial Group has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (February 13, 2020), the company's payout sat at $0.15, which has since increased by $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group's dividend yield last year was 2.85%, which has since grown by 0.4%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Jefferies Financial Group's previous dividends.

 

Related Articles (JEF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Georgia Senate Runoff
5 Stocks To Watch For January 5, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com